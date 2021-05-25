BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are busy this week, with seemingly most of the team in Foxboro for organized team activities. The OTA sessions are not mandatory, and Patriots players released a statement earlier this offseason in solidarity with many other teams about “many” players not attending. But based on the photos shared by the team, the Patriots appear to have something resembling a full house this week.
The team shared photos through its official website on Monday. Based on those photos, the attendance of these players can be confirmed:
DT Montravius Adams
WR Nelson Agholor
K Roberto Aguayo
C David Andrews
TE Devin Asiasi
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
TE/DE Rashod Berry
S Justin Bethel
WR Kendrick Bourne
LS Joe Cardona
S Adrian Colbert
DL Byron Cowart
OL Korey Cunningham
S Kyle Dugger
LS Wes Farnsworth
RB Tyler Gaffney
DT Davon Godchaux
LB Terez Hall
TE Hunter Henry
QB Brian Hoyer
CB J.C. Jackson
CB Michael Jackson
QB Mac Jones
G/C Ted Karras
TE Matt LaCosse
OL Marcus Martin
WR Jakobi Meyers
LB Raekwon McMillan
CB Jalen Mills
QB Cam Newton
WR Tre Nixon
DE Ronnie Perkins
ST Matthew Slater
WR Devin Smith
DL Akeem Spence
QB Jarrett Stidham
DL Nick Thurman
LB Josh Uche
FB Dan Vitale
DB Dee Virgin
CB Joejuan Williams
DE Chase Winovich
DE Deatrich Wise
That’s not a complete list of players present, as it only includes the players in the foreground and background of the 50 photos posted to the Patriots’ website.
Those photos included all four of the Patriots’ quarterbacks, including a shot of Mac Jones throwing a pass.
As is tradition with the #Patriots, the rookies will wear numbers in the 50s until the first preseason game. Here’s Mac Jones in #50 as the top pick in the class. pic.twitter.com/9wJkavt2g3
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 25, 2021
And here's Cam (and Stidham). pic.twitter.com/U6lNhIuBQM
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 25, 2021
Patriots fans also got an early look at tight end Hunter Henry and wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor in Patriots gear, as well as Ja’Whaun Bentley in his new No. 8,.
Head coach Bill Belichick was also, of course, in attendance. Josh Uche shared a photo of Belichick delivering some hands-on coaching:
Knowledge is everything 🧠 pic.twitter.com/IMQSv92PVe
— Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) May 25, 2021
The Patriots are holding three OTA sessions this week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday), three sessions next week, and four sessions the following week. That will lead in to mandatory minicamp from June 15-17.