CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — Alex Trebek, the iconic “Jeopardy!” host who died last November at 80 years old of pancreatic cancer, is up for a posthumous honor. Trebek received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for “Outstanding Game Show Host” on Tuesday.
Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episodes, following a hosting run of more than 35 years, aired in early January. Since then, several celebrities and former show champions have filled in as host.
Joining Trebek in the game show host category are Wayne Brady for “Let’s Make A Deal,” Pat Sajak for “Wheel of Fortune,” Steve Harvey for “Family Feud,” and Alfonso Ribeiro for “Catch 21.”
The late Larry King is also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.
The Daytime Emmys will air on CBS and Paramount+ on June 25.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.