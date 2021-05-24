DRACUT (CBS) – A Dracut High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after giving students what the district called a “highly inappropriate” survey about sexual activity.
"The district takes the health and well-being of students most seriously and has initiated a review of the matter. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending that review. Because this is a personnel matter, I cannot comment further at this time," Stone said.
When contacted by WBZ-TV, the teacher who handed out the survey declined comment.