Michael Chavis Optioned To Triple-A, Likely Clearing Way For Christian Arroyo's Return To Red SoxMichael Chavis is heading back to Worcester, the Red Sox announced Monday.

Patrick Chung Will Feel That Itch To Return To Patriots, But 'It's Time To Be A Daddy'Patrick Chung is done with football, though the retired Patriots safety believes he'll be feeling that itch to return in a few months. But he has a really good job at home right now too: Being a dad.

Julio Jones Says On Live TV That He Is 'Out' On Atlanta FalconsIn case there was any doubt left about whether Julio Jones wanted to get out of Atlanta, the All-Pro receiver made it as clear as possible on Monday morning.

Maine Red Claws Will Now Be Known As Maine CelticsHave you ever seen a green lobster before?

Tuukka Rask Turns In One Of His Best Playoff Performances, Plus Scattered Bruins Thoughts After Gentleman's Sweep Of CapitalsTuukka Rask is one of the best playoff goaltenders of all time. He just had one of the best playoff series of his career.