BOSTON (CBS) — A beautiful hot sunny day made for busy beaches and ice cream shops on Sunday. At Carson Beach, folks were busy playing, soaking in some sun, and taking in some shade.

“Today was very warm. Our feet were burning up which is why we are cooling off in the water,” said one man.

No lifeguards on duty here just yet and DCR is now looking for certified lifeguards all across the state anticipating a busy summer. A lot different from a year ago.

“It just nice, especially after last summer, it was a little tough to hang out with friends and be outside. Being vaccinated helps out,” another man said. “I think lifeguards are for safety so I think anytime you can have safer beaches, that’s important.”

Al Depina didn’t waste any time taking his two children out into the water but would love to see a lifeguard on duty.

“That would be a good idea but I don’t think they’ve opened the season yet. Parent must keep an eye on the,” he said.

Warmer days are bringing locals and tourists back out to the marketplace. Retailers at Faneuil Hall say it is important people come and support local businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Sarah Youngelson owns several businesses, including Sprinkles Ice Cream at Quincy Market. She’s happy to see business starting to pick up again.

“When you support a small business, you are supporting a family,” said Youngelson. “So it’s really important to me that when you do go out and enjoy, go support the small people.”