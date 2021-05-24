BOSTON (CBS) – One person killed was in a triple shooting in Boston overnight.
It happened on Creston Street off Blue Hill Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Two other people were rushed to the hospital with what police said were "non-life threatening injuries."
Officers shut down the road and several evidence markers were spread out on a sidewalk after the shooting.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.