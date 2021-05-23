BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller that the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in North Dartmouth, which will no longer be used to detain immigrants, committed “serious civil rights violations”.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson was furious over the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end the county’s ICE contract to detain immigrants, calling it a “political hit job”.

The detention center in Dartmouth has been accused of overcrowding and inhumane conditions. It was also the subject of a scathing report by Healey.

Keller asked her to respond to claims from Hodgson that she should “be ashamed of herself for weaponizing [her office] to try to advance [herself] to run for governor.”

“I think he should be ashamed of himself for trying to make this a political issue,” said Healey.

“A year ago, there was a report of a very serious incident at the Bristol County Jail, at the detention facility that housed immigration detainees. These are folks who are held on civil immigration detainers, not criminal detainers. Our office conducted an extensive investigation, we interviewed a number of people, we examined video tapes, and looked at all sorts of digital evidence and emails and the like. And basically, we issued a report outlining serious civil rights violations and abuses.”

Healey explained that the report was sent to the Department of Homeland Security, which then took the step to terminating its contract with Bristol County.

Keller also asked if Hodgson was to continue as sheriff at Bristol County.

“That will be left to the voters,” said Healey. “I will say, it was disappointing that Sheriff Hodgson didn’t sit for an interview. He refused to make himself available.”

She did add there will no charges brought to Hodgson.

PART 2

Later in the interview, Keller asked Healey about what it will take for her office to get involved into the investigation of the death of Hopkinton teen Mikayla Miller.