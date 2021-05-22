STOUGHTON (CBS) — A woman has died after a fire broke out in a Stoughton home early Saturday. Crews were called to the Grove Street house around 3:40 a.m. for reports of smoke.
According to Stoughton Assistant Fire Chief Michael Carroll, the woman was found in the room next to the fire.READ MORE: 4 Your Community: DeeDee's Cry
Firefighters pulled her out and started CPR before she was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where she later died.
Carroll said the woman, who was in her 70s or 80s, likely had smoke inhalation.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Six other people were displaced. There were no other injuries reported.
It took crews a few hours to put the fire out.MORE NEWS: Mega Millions Jackpot Up To $515 Million For Friday Night Drawing
The cause is under investigation.