BEVERLY (CBS) — A nursing student got a special surprise as she graduated from Endicott College on Saturday. U.S. Marine PFC Ryan Booth helped give his sister, Emily Rose Booth, her diploma.
The siblings have not seen each over in a year.
Video captures Emily’s shock as it is announced that “here to assist President DiSalvo in handing Emily her diploma is her brother Private First Class Ryan Booth.” The two hug as the crowd cheers for their reunion.
According to the college, Ryan left for boot camp last summer and due to COVID-19, has been unable to come home since.