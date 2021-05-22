BOSTON (CBS) – Three men were taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing outside a Speedway gas station in South Boston on Saturday morning.
Boston Police say a fight started inside the gas station before it spilled out onto Old Colony Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Once officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds. They were transported to the hospital with what police deemed “non-life-threatening injuries”.
As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made, and an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.