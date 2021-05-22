ROCKLAND (CBS) – A triple-decker in Rockland went up in flames on Saturday afternoon, sending one resident and two firefighters to the hospital.
The second and third floors of a multi-family home on 91 Pacific Street were fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1 p.m.
The flames were so intense crews had to pull back from fighting the fire from the inside. The injuries to the one resident and two firefighters have been deemed non-life-threatening.
Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffey said responders from 10 communities helped the Rockland Fire Department control the flames.
“It’s an extremely hot day today, so we want to make sure we had enough personnel on scene to rotate crews and to keep everyone safe,” Duffey said.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts says 10 people have been displaced by the fire.
As of Saturday night, it is unknown where the fire started.