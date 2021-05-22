CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) – Every New England state has vaccinated over 70% of adults with a first COVID vaccine shot, according Andy Slavitt, the White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response.

Slavitt tweeted Saturday that Rhode Island has joined the five other New England states for having vaccinated over 70% adults with a first shot.

READ MORE: Coast Guard Searches For Woman Who Fell Into Water In Scituate After Boat Capsized

New Jersey and Hawaii have also crossed that threshold.

Slavitt also added that 10 more states have administered at least shot to 65% of adults.

MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 405 New COVID Cases, 5 Additional Deaths; 7-Day Positivity Rate Dips Below 1%

As of Saturday, Massachusetts had administered nearly 7.5 million vaccine doses, with nearly 3.2 million residents fully vaccinated. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now under 1%.

CBSBoston.com Staff