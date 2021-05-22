BOSTON (CBS) – Every New England state has vaccinated over 70% of adults with a first COVID vaccine shot, according Andy Slavitt, the White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response.
Slavitt tweeted Saturday that Rhode Island has joined the five other New England states for having vaccinated over 70% adults with a first shot.
New Jersey and Hawaii have also crossed that threshold.
VACCINATION UPDATE: Congratulations Rhode Island. Now the 8th state with over 70% first doses in adults.
Vermont
Hawaii
NH
Mass
CT
Maine
NJ
RI
10 more now over 65%.
— Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) May 22, 2021
Slavitt also added that 10 more states have administered at least shot to 65% of adults.
As of Saturday, Massachusetts had administered nearly 7.5 million vaccine doses, with nearly 3.2 million residents fully vaccinated. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now under 1%.