BOSTON (CBS) – The weather may be warming up, but you can still try your hand at a winter sport. Or take a day trip to a New England favorite. Those are some of the items on our To Do List this week.

SALEM FOOD TOURS

It’s a way to explore the history Salem and eat some delicious food along the way. Salem Food Tours features tastings from some of the area’s best restaurants – everything from seafood to wine to dessert. Or if you’re more of a morning person, try their AM Coffee Walk Tour.

https://www.salemfoodtours.com/

When: Tour Schedule at https://www.salemfoodtours.com/tour-calendars/

Where: Downtown Salem

Cost: Food Tour $60, Coffee Walks $25

DAY TRIPPING

Visit prime summer destinations with New England Trips, which offers day tours to Martha’s Vineyard, Plymouth, Newport, and new this year – the coast of southern Maine. The buses leave from Boston and, depending on which tour you pick, stop at places like the Newport mansions or Kennebunkport along the way. Private tours are also available.

https://newenglandtripsinc.com

When: April-October

Where: Depart Boston for various destinations

Cost: Start at $110 for adults

LEARN TO CURL

Try a new sport with Colonial Curling and register for their learn to curl clinics at Worcester Ice Center. Each session is two and a half hours, during which time instructors will teach you about the sport of curling with off and on ice instruction, ending with a short game.

https://colonialcurling.com

When: schedule at https://colonialcurling.com/index.php/try-curling

Where: Worcester Ice Center, 112 Harding St, Worcester, MA

Cost: $45