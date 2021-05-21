BOSTON (CBS) – A reservation system used by several airlines went down early Friday morning causing long lines at Logan Airport.

Hundreds of people have been waiting to check into their flights on American Airlines at Terminal B.

American said it’s aware of the issue, posting a message at the top of its website, saying “If you’re not traveling (or supposed to travel) in the next 72 hours, there’s no need to call us right now. We’ll be up and running soon.”

The airline later issued this statement:

“Earlier today, Sabre had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American. This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Sabre followed up with this statement:

“We confirm there has been an outage of the Sabre system, impacting several customers. However, the issue is now fully resolved, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence.”

A hectic scene here at Logan. A computer system many of these airlines use suffered a technical issue. It’s back online but all these people are now hoping to catch their flights. Many of them have switched multiple times. @wbz pic.twitter.com/p00FH8qNLm — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) May 21, 2021

“I’ve never seen it like this before. The lines are quite long. I didn’t really know what was going on,” Lisa Beckman of Dudley told WBZ-TV. “Just waiting to get on my flight. It’s changed three times since I’ve been in line. So just hoping to get to where I need to be.”

The airport said passengers should check with their airlines for more information on their flights.

Due to an earlier nationwide system outage that has been corrected, flights are experiencing delays. Please check with your airline for more information. — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) May 21, 2021

According to Kennedy Airport in New York City, the check in issue is also affecting JetBlue flights.

Alaska Airlines is also dealing with the same problem.