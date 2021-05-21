READING (CBS) – A bleeding man was rushed to the hospital Friday after he said was stabbed at a home in Reading and had to jump out of a window to escape.
According to police, a neighbor called 9-1-1 at around 8:30 a.m. to report an argument at a home on Prescott Street. The neighbor then saw a man jump out of a window, covered in stab wounds. He then got into a waiting car and left.
When officers arrived, they found the man bleeding heavily about a block away from the house. They say he had "deep lacerations and multiple cuts" on his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
A SWAT team was then called to check inside the home for anyone who may have been involved.
"The victim stated that, 'They stabbed me'. We officers put a parameter around the house. We believe that there was an armed, barricaded suspect around the house," said Reading Police Chief David Clark. "Then SWAT was called out. They came to the scene and did a search of the house. And this time, there was nobody else inside the house."
Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the neighborhood. They’re waiting for a search warrant so they can go through the home thoroughly.