PLAISTOW, N.H. (CBS) – A group of people without masks showed up to Thursday night’s Timberlane Regional School District meeting in Plaistow, New Hampshire. They were met by police trying to keep them out.

“I kept walking into the theater, and he goes, ‘You’re arrested,’” said Kate Bossi. “And I said, ‘No, I’m taking my seat.'”

Bossi was arrested and charged with disorderly contact.

Bossi has several grandchildren in the regional district, which includes schools in Plaistow, Danville, Sandown and Atkinson. She was planning to speak out against the schools mask policy and its impact on young kids.

“When you say, ‘Just wear the mask’, you clearly have no understanding of early childhood development, and these are educators,” said Bossi.

School Committee Member Shawn O’Neil says the meeting was called off before it even started. It resumed via Zoom later in the evening.

O’Neil believes the board needs to reconsider its mask policy now that the CDC updated its guidelines.

“I’ve been hearing from my constituents about the mask, and there is no leeway. There is no give,” said O’Neil.

This is the second time this week a public meeting has been called off in southern New Hampshire over masks.

Monday night’s Select Board Meeting in Danville was canceled because three members walked out after people in the crowd showed up without masks.