CHELSEA (CBS) — Balloon animals, slushies, and cotton candy were the sights at an event in Chelsea on Friday afternoon and evening. No, it was not a carnival, but a COVID-19 vaccination event hosted by Mass General Brigham and La Colaborativa.
Anybody ages 12 and up were eligible to come and get a shot, as well as enjoy free DJ entertainment and activities.
"It's a perfect way to take the fear away and add fun and get people vaccinated," said Dr. Joseph Betancourt of Mass General.
"It didn't hurt at all honestly," said 13-year-old Melissa Salguero of Marlborough. "It's really nice honestly because they are giving out free stuff and that's really nice of them."
La Colaborativa plans to have more clinics like this one, since it appeared successful, with a line wrapped around the corner of people waiting to get in.