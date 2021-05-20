GLAAD'S Mary Emily O'Hara On Pop Star Demi Lovato's Decision To Identify As NonbinaryGLAAD's News & Rapid Response Manager spoke to CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben about pop star Demi Lovato announcing they will identify as nonbinary (meaning Lovato will use they/them pronouns), how people can be sensitive to Lovato's decision, what this will mean to Lovato's young fans, and more.

38 minutes ago

Police Use Drone To Locate Family Trapped By Coyote On Holbrook Walking TrailPolice in Holbrook helped a family to safety after they became trapped in the woods by a coyote protecting its den. Katie Johnston reports.

46 minutes ago

Fire In Revere Engulfs Multi-Unit Home On Endicott AvenueA massive fire burned its way through a multi-unit home in Revere Thursday afternoon.

2 hours ago

'Black Lives Matter' Sign At Newburyport Church VandalizedA Newburyport church said it is “saddened, but not moved to retaliation” after someone vandalized its "Black Lives Matter" sign. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Chris Sununu Chronicling Travels During 'Ultimate New Hampshire Road Trip'New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is taking what he calls the “ultimate” road trip through the Granite State, and he’s documenting every step of the way.

3 hours ago