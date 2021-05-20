BOSTON (CBS) — Tyler Gaffney is back with the Patriots after a brief stint as a baseball player. The 30-year-old running back reportedly signed with New England on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.
Gaffney played both football and baseball at Stanford, and originally entered the NFL in 2014 as a sixth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. He was waived after tearing his knee in training camp, and was picked up off waivers by New England. Gaffney never played a down for the Patriots during the regular season, going from IR to the practice squad a number of times over his three years with the team, but won a pair of Super Bowl rings in New England.
He retired from football in 2018 to start a career in baseball, but never got above Double-A in the Pittsburgh Pirates system. He then retired from baseball in 2019 and unretired from football, joining the San Francisco 49ers practice squad in December of 2020. He was released after two weeks.
Now he’s back with the Patriots, who are up to 91 on their roster.