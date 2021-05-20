BOSTON (CBS) — A year ago around this time, when a peak-pandemic America was devouring “The Last Dance” every week, we learned that Tom Brady would be the subject of a forthcoming nine-part documentary series called “Man In The Arena.”
Now we’re getting a glimpse.
ESPN dropped a trailer for the docuseries on Thursday. And while a 30-second clip can’t really capture the full essence of a multi-part series, it’s enough to certainly pique Patriots’ fans interest:
Check out the trailer 👀 pic.twitter.com/dYtaEa7pyK
Based on Brady’s little introductory video, it seems as though the nine-part series might have become a 10-part series, after Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in his first season in Tampa Bay.
“Every episode covers the highs and the lows from my 10 Super Bowl seasons — including 2007, unfortunately,” Brady said. “But I think you’re going to love it, and I can’t wait for you all to check it out.”
With the likes of Randy Moss, Willie McGinest, Drew Bledsoe and Rodney Harrison popping in for the trailer, the series figures to tell a detailed history of the Patriots’ run to nine Super Bowls from 2001-18.
The series will debut in November.