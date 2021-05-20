Fire In Revere Engulfs Multi-Unit Home On Endicott AvenueA massive fire burned its way through a multi-unit home in Revere Thursday afternoon.

'Black Lives Matter' Sign At Newburyport Church VandalizedA Newburyport church said it is “saddened, but not moved to retaliation” after someone vandalized its "Black Lives Matter" sign. Katie Johnston reports.

Gov. Chris Sununu Chronicling Travels During 'Ultimate New Hampshire Road Trip'New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is taking what he calls the “ultimate” road trip through the Granite State, and he’s documenting every step of the way.

The Patriots Are Involved In Another Julio Jones RumorJulio Jones trade rumors have been buzzing for quite some time. But it's mid-may -- borderline late May -- and he's still on the Falcons. Nevertheless, the rumblings persist. Katie Johnston reports.

Judge Considering Dennis White Lawsuit To Stop Mayor Janey From Firing Him As Boston Police CommissionerWBZ TV's Beth Germano reports.

