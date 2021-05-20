BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots signed running back Rhamondre Stevenson on Wednesday, and have now come to terms with five of the team’s eight 2021 draft picks.
Stevenson was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma, and gives New England a powerful runner in the backfield. The 6-foot, 246-pound running back racked up 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns in 19 games over two seasons for the Sooners, and was compared to former Patriots power back LeGarrette Blount ahead of the draft.
He joins Damien Harris, Sony Michel and James White on the Patriots’ depth chart at running back.
In addition to Stevenson, the Patriots have also signed wide receiver Tre Nixon, offensive lineman William Sherman, linebacker Cameron McGrone and safety Joshuah Bledsoe from their draft class. Quarterback Mac Jones, taken with the 15th overall pick, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and defensive end Ronnie Perkins remain unsigned.