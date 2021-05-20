CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is taking what he calls the “ultimate” road trip through the Granite State, and he’s documenting every step of the way.
Sununu posted that he’s taking a cousin from Massachusetts on a road trip to “do what no one has done before in a single day and show everyone how much NH has to offer.”
Starting the morning off at the campsite with breakfast by the fire and coffee from @AEroasteryCafe. The @MeandOllies Ollie Brew! Great NH coffee! #Super603Day pic.twitter.com/oYXmU3rDXG
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) May 20, 2021
The governor is chronicling his movements using the hashtag #Super603Day.
After camping overnight in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, Sununu made breakfast by the fire and went for a sunrise ATV ride.
They don’t have rush hour like this in Massachusetts. #Super603Day pic.twitter.com/wT0l97ZfFm
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) May 20, 2021
The governor is using the trip to highlight businesses along the way, and other tourist destinations in New Hampshire.