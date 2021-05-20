CBSN BostonWatch Now
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is taking what he calls the “ultimate” road trip through the Granite State, and he’s documenting every step of the way.

Sununu posted that he’s taking a cousin from Massachusetts on a road trip to “do what no one has done before in a single day and show everyone how much NH has to offer.”

The governor is chronicling his movements using the hashtag #Super603Day.

After camping overnight in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, Sununu made breakfast by the fire and went for a sunrise ATV ride.

The governor is using the trip to highlight businesses along the way, and other tourist destinations in New Hampshire.

