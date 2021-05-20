BOSTON (CBS) — We knew the Celtics and Nets would tip off their first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Now Green Teamers can plan for the entire series.
The NBA announced the series schedule late Wednesday evening, and we should get at least a week of Celtics-Nets action. The stretched-out schedule is good news for Boston, as it means the Celtics may have a packed TD Garden for Game 4 of the series.
COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts will come to an end on May 29, which should open the door for full attendance at sports venues. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday, May 30, and that could be the first Celtics game at TD Garden with full attendance since last March.
Here’s the full Celtics-Nets schedule:
Game 1: Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. at Brooklyn
Game 2: Tuesday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn
Game 3: Friday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. at Boston
Game 4: Sunday, May 30, 7 p.m. at Boston
Game 5: Tuesday, June 1, Time TBD at Brooklyn (if necessary)
Game 6: Thursday, June 3, Time TBD at Boston (if necessary)
Game 7: Saturday, June 5, Time TBD at Brooklyn (if necessary)
Boston dropped all three of its showdowns with the Nets during the regular season; one in Boston and two in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving, who will play in front of Boston fans for the first time since bolting for Brooklyn, averaged 30.7 points per game against his former team.