TRURO (CBS) – A police officer on the Cape was severely hurt in an off-duty motorcycle accident last week, the Truro Police department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Officer Tom Roda was put on a medical rescue helicopter and rushed to a Boston hospital where he continues to improve, police said.
“The outpouring of love and support for Tom and his family has been overwhelming. It is a testament of how special Tom is and a reflection of what a positive impact he continues to have on others,” Truro Police said in the post.
“Please keep Tom and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
No details about the accident have been released.
The Provincetown Canteen Unit is raising money for him and his family. You can donate at provincetowncanteen.org and add a note that it’s for “FBO Truro Officer Thomas Roda.”