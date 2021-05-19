BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will play the Patriots in Foxboro next season, returning to Gillette Stadium for the first time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you didn’t know what, where have you been? It’s all anyone is talking about.

New Patriots linebacker Matt Judon had Brady on his mind this week during a Bleacher Report “Ask Me Anything,” and said that the former Patriots QB is the hardest man to sack in the NFL. That statement, however, didn’t carry the praise that one would think.

“Tom Brady is the toughest just because he intentionally grounds the ball every time,” said Judon, who signed with New England over the offseason after spending his first five seasons in Baltimore. “Every time I’m about to get a sack on him, he throws the ball away.”

That’s one way to put it.

As a Raven, Judon only played against Brady once back in 2019. He didn’t sack the Pats quarterback that game, but he did register four QB hits in Baltimore’s 37-20 victory. In the second quarter, Brady was indeed flagged for an intentional grounding, so maybe Judon is on to something.

Judon will have some more chances to get after Brady — and prove his point — in Week 4 of the 2020 season. That is when Brady and the Bucs come to town, in case you hadn’t heard.