ROCKPORT (CBS) – In the water is where 94-year-old Douglas Bryant spent nearly a quarter of a century in the Navy.

A humble member of the Greatest Generation, the retired Navy senior chief engineman made five war patrols aboard the U.S.S. Seadog during World War II. On Wednesday morning, he made a trip from Middleton to Rockport, returning to the water to spend some time with the Massachusetts State Police underwater recovery unit.

“I haven’t made a dive since 1958,” Bryant said. “I certainly won’t be telling them how to do their job today.”

Bryant sat along Steel Derek Quarry and shared stories with state troopers about life as a submariner and eventually a deep sea diver.

“It’s a real honor to meet somebody that did it a long time before most of the guys here were born,” said unit commander Sgt. Patrick Foley.

“Back in the 50’s, the things they did is the reason we’re able to do what we do today, because they did the testing, got all of the technology, did all the dive tables for us, so we can actually do it safely today.”

Bryant spent the day with the dive team as they went about their training and but he also noted just how far some of that technology has come. He also had a few words of wisdom.

“Enjoy life I guess, that’s all. Don’t be a complainer, try to be constructive,” he said.

Bryant was given a patch unofficially making him an honorary member of the team.