BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics had Robert Williams back for the start of the team’s play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. But that return was short-lived.
Williams, who missed five of the last six games in the regular season with turf toe, was injured on a nasty fall late in the first half against the Wizards. The Boston big man fell awkwardly after going up for a block and landed on teammate Jayson Tatum’s foot. Williams remained on the floor in obvious pain for a few minutes before gingerly making his way to the Boston locker room.
Robert Williams went down hard here but he walked off under his own power pic.twitter.com/ILlBA4VlDE
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2021
Williams did return to action in the second half, but he mostly just limped up and down the floor and was taken out after just 71 seconds. The Celtics quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game with a foot injury.
Williams had four points and four rebounds in his 14 minutes against the Wizards on Tuesday night.