BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 359 new confirmed COVID cases and 6 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 657,478. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,419.
There were 37,627 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.06%.
There are 326 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 93 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 12,701 active cases in Massachusetts.