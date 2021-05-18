BOSTON (CBS) — COVID vaccine pop-up clinics through the Last Mile Vaccine Delivery start on Tuesday.
Shots are available at the following locations:
- Tuesday, May 18: Emiliana Fiesta at 35 4th Street in Chelsea from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. for the second shot of Pfizer (200 doses)
- Wednesday, May 19: Whitney Field Mall in Leominster from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for the second shot of Moderna (400 doses)
- Wednesday, May 19: Mary Ellen McCormack (Boston Housing Authority) at 345 Colony Avenue in South Boston from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Thursday, May 20: Our Lady of Assumption Parish at 404 Sumner St in Boston from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Friday, May 21: Everett High School at 100 Elm Street in Everett from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine
Registration for the Everett High School clinic will be handled by the school.
The Last Mile Vaccine Delivery is a program created to help distribute vaccines by delivering them to people who couldn’t reach them otherwise.