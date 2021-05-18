SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Somerville will follow the reopening schedule created by the state, the city announced Tuesday. Coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on May 29.
Until that day, face coverings are required in all indoor public places and outside when social distancing is not possible.
After May 29, masks will still be required on public transit, in rideshares and taxis, in healthcare facilities, and in settings with vulnerable populations.
On multiple occasions, Somerville has gone with a more cautious timeline to reopening. In September, the city began Phase 3 of reopening after delaying it for seven weeks.