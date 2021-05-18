CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Bedford NH News, Bedford Police Department

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A German Shepherd was rescued Tuesday morning after it fell into a full 500-gallon septic tank at a New Hampshire home.

The 85-pound German Shephed was not hurt when it accidentally fell into the tank of a Bedford home.

A dog fell into a septic tank at a New Hampshire home. (Image Credit: Bedford Police)

A Bedford police officer and the town’s animal control officer used a catch poll and “some ingenuity” to pull the dog out of the full tank.

A septic tank where a dog fell in Bedford. (Image Credit: Bedford Police)

“The dog had a bath and is doing well. We think his owners were more panicked than he was, but we’re just happy we were able to help. ” police said.

CBSBoston.com Staff