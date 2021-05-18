BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – A German Shepherd was rescued Tuesday morning after it fell into a full 500-gallon septic tank at a New Hampshire home.
The 85-pound German Shephed was not hurt when it accidentally fell into the tank of a Bedford home.
A Bedford police officer and the town’s animal control officer used a catch poll and “some ingenuity” to pull the dog out of the full tank.
“The dog had a bath and is doing well. We think his owners were more panicked than he was, but we’re just happy we were able to help. ” police said.