NORWOOD (CBS) – No matter which team you’re on, all athletes can agree – masking up to play has taken some getting used to.

“For sports it’s been pretty difficult because you’re running around and getting out of breath but you still have to keep your mask on,” said 12-year-old lacrosse player Olivia.

“Sometimes your mask gets wet and you can’t breathe,” explained 8-year-old Savannah, who plays soccer.

“It doesn’t fit. It always falls off and you’ve got to put it up,” added 7-year-old soccer player, Michael.

But Monday’s announcement from state leaders, comes as a literal breath of fresh air.

“As an immediate step effective tomorrow May 18, the youth and amateur sports guidance will be updated to no longer require face coverings for youth athletes, under 18, while playing outdoor sports,” said MA Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Just because kids can take a breather from their masks on the field, doesn’t mean everyone will. Face coverings help a lot of people feel safer – especially those who know what Covid can do.

“I’ll probably keep my mask on the field. A lot of people will be breathing heavily from being tired. Probably on the sidelines I’ll take my mask off,” said 8-year-old Liam, who plays soccer.

“We want everybody to be safe. Even though I’m fully vaccinated and my mother who lives with us is fully vaccinated, we lost my father to Covid. Soccer, they are a little bit closer so I have to kind of think of that a little bit more. Baseball where my son is right now, I’m totally fine with him not wearing a mask outside,” a mother explained.

Massachusetts will still require face masks for students and staff inside school buildings. But kids and parents are looking forward to seeing some smiles again.

“I now see everybody with a mask on and I don’t even get to see their full face and what they fully look like,” Olivia added.

“They can finally breathe, feel good, not feel hot and sweaty. Have the energy they’re supposed to have. It’s definitely limiting for these kids. They’re out there huffing and puffing. They’re looking forward to it already and so are we,” said a dad of three.