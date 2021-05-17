BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ quarterback room will have to make space for one more. Brian Hoyer is heading back to Foxboro.
The veteran quarterback is re-signing with the Patriots, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.
NEW: The Patriots are re-signing quarterback Brian Hoyer. He's been with New England in 2009-11, 2017-18, and 2020 and now gets a fourth go-around. Joins Cam Newton, Mac Jones, and Jarrett Stidham on roster. https://t.co/mBP4Zb3tk7
— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) May 18, 2021
Hoyer, 35, started the Patriots’ Week 4 game in Kansas City last year, when Cam Newton was out due to a case of COVID-19. Hoyer was pulled at halftime of that game after taking a sack to miss out on a game-tying field goal opportunity, and he was inactive for the rest of the season.
The Patriots have Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Mac Jones and Hoyer on the roster. Bill Belichick said after drafting Jones in the first round that Newton is still the team’s starting quarterback.
Hoyer was 15-for-24 for 130 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and one lost fumble in that start in Kansas City. Originally joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009, he’s played in 70 NFL games, starting 39 of them. He’s 0-8 as a starter daying back to 2017. In his career, he’s completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 10,404 yards, 52 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.