Report: Patriots Signing QB Brian HoyerThe Patriots' quarterback room will have to make space for one more. Brian Hoyer is heading back to Foxboro.

Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?This week's Baseball Report looks at the Chicago White Sox's early-season success, the New York Yankees' COVID outbreak and Albert Pujols' return with the Dodgers.

Red Sox, Bruins Can Host Fans At Full Capacity Beginning May 29A major change is coming for sports in the city of Boston.

Polar Park To Host Holy Cross Football Game In OctoberPolar Park just started to host baseball games, but in the near future, it will morph into a football field as well.

Derek Jeter Sells Tom Brady's Former Rental Digs In Tampa For $22.5 MillionThe former home of 12 world championships is in new hands.