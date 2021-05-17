KINGSTON, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man has been charged with disorderly conduct after police said he caused a large explosion during a gender reveal party.
Kingston Police responded to Torromeo Industries on Dorre Road to investigate the earth-shaking boom on April 20. Police found the blast was caused by an explosion of about 80 pounds of Tannerite, an over-the-counter “explosive target” that is used for firearms practice.READ MORE: LIST: These Stores Are No Longer Requiring Face Masks For Fully Vaccinated Customers
The family involved cooperated with police. They said they felt the quarry was a safe location to detonate the Tannerite.READ MORE: Boston Will Align With Massachusetts Reopening Guidelines, Dropping Restrictions On May 29
Because there was no property damage caused by the incident, police decided to only charge Anthony Spinelli of Kingston with disorder conduct “due to the fact that he caused public alarm.” Spinelli was the person in charge of the gender reveal party.
There were no reports of any injuries in this instance. But there have been a string of tragedies blamed on faulty gender-reveal devices in recent years, CBS News reported.MORE NEWS: Baker Ending All Remaining COVID Restrictions, Mask Mandate In Massachusetts On May 29
As for the result of the gender reveal, the couple is expecting a baby boy.