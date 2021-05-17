BOSTON (CBS) — Several local sports stars teed off on Monday to raise money for AJ Quetta. AJ is a Bishop Feehan hockey player who was seriously hurt during a game back in January.
To support his recovery, Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser at the Cape Club of Sharon.
Bruins legend Ray Bourque and Super Bowl champion Teddy Bruschi were among many of the big names at the event.
The tournament has completely sold out.
There is an online auction with prize packages open through Friday.
As a part of the tournament, eight cars are up for grabs as a part of the hole-in-one contest.
AJ underwent spinal surgery and is now at a rehab center in Atlanta.