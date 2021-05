Celtics To Host Washington Wizards In NBA Play-In TournamentThe Celtics have to win one more game to qualify for the NBA Playoffs. Their first shot comes Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Washington Wizards.

Ohtani's 2-Out, 2-Run HR In 9th Sends Angels Over Red Sox 6-5The Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday.

Celtics Fall To Knicks; Will Host Wizards In Tuesday's Play-In GameThe Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 on Sunday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Paul Pierce Elected To Basketball Hall Of Fame; Bill Russell To Be Inducted As CoachPaul Pierce and Bill Russell are included in the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

'Rookies Are Off To Work': Patriots Offer Fans First Glimpse At Mac Jones On The FieldThe Patriots offered fans their first glimpse of quarterback Mac Jones on the field as he and other rookies got to work this weekend.