BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 494 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 656,838. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,394.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Candidate Jon Santiago Says Boston Mayoral Race 'Transcends Politics'
There were 44,094 total new tests reported.READ MORE: 'Unthinkable Loss': 2 Cousins Drown While Skipping Rocks At Waldo Lake In Brockton
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.00%.
There are 337 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 94 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: 6 Rescued After Boat Overturns In Cape Cod Canal
There are an estimated 14,146 active cases in Massachusetts.