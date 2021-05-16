Ohtani's 2-Out, 2-Run HR In 9th Sends Angels Over Red Sox 6-5The Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday.

Knicks Beat Celtics To Clinch No. 4 Seed In EastThe Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 96-92 on Sunday to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Paul Pierce Elected To Basketball Hall Of Fame; Bill Russell To Be Inducted As CoachPaul Pierce and Bill Russell are included in the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

'Rookies Are Off To Work': Patriots Offer Fans First Glimpse At Mac Jones On The FieldThe Patriots offered fans their first glimpse of quarterback Mac Jones on the field as he and other rookies got to work this weekend.

Brad Marchand Sends Autographed Stick Into Stands For Young Capitals Fan Hit By PuckBrad Marchand autographed a stick and had it sent into the stands where a young girl had been hit by a puck.