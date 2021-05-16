BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have to win one more game to qualify for the NBA Playoffs. They’ll get two shots to secure that win, with the first coming Tuesday night at TD Garden against the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics are the 7-seed in the East after finishing the regular season 36-36, and now sit as the top team in the NBA’s play-in tournament that will determine the final two playoff teams. The Celtics host the Wizards at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

If Boston wins that tilt, it will advance to face the 2-seeded Brooklyn Nets in the first round. If Boston loses, it will then have to beat the winner of the 9-10 play-in game between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers to secure the 8-seed and the right to play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics would also get to host that second play-in game if they find themselves battling for the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot. That game will take place on Thursday, May 20 and is set for an 8 p.m. tipoff. If the Celtics lose both play-in games, they would finish the season as a lottery team.

The Celtics won two of three matchups with the Wizards during the regular season. The two teams last met on Feb. 28, with Jayson Tatum scoring 31 points to lead Boston to a 111-110 victory, including the game-winning basket with 4.7 seconds remaining in the contest. Jaylen Brown was out for Boston in that game with left knee soreness, and is out for the postseason as he recovers from wrist surgery.

Washington guard Bradley Beal averaged 40.7 points per game in his three meetings with the Celtics during the regular season.