WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Bruins forward Brad Marchand didn’t do much in the box score in the team’s playoff-opening overtime loss to the Washington Capitals Saturday night. But he had a big impact on a young girl in the stands before the game.
During warm-ups, Marchand pointed out a young girl who had been hit by a stray puck.
A young @Capitals fan was accidentally struck by a puck during warmups. Brad Marchand noticed and sent over an autographed stick. 🤗 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/rtZEQqeCev
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2021
He autographed a stick and had a staff member bring it over to the young girl.
The girl did not appear to be seriously injured by the puck.