By CBSBoston.com Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Bruins forward Brad Marchand didn’t do much in the box score in the team’s playoff-opening overtime loss to the Washington Capitals Saturday night. But he had a big impact on a young girl in the stands before the game.

During warm-ups, Marchand pointed out a young girl who had been hit by a stray puck.

He autographed a stick and had a staff member bring it over to the young girl.

The girl did not appear to be seriously injured by the puck.

