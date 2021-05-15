NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — A New Bedford man is dead after a shooting in the city on Friday evening. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Joseph Pauline.
Police responded to Brock Avenue near the Richdale Food Market around 6:45 p.m. Pauline was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to the D.A.
He was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.
The D.A. said the investigation is "extremely active."
No other information is available at this time.