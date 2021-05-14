FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Thomas Vocatura of Baystate Sports Cards and Memorabilia in Framingham says he’s never been so busy selling trading cards.

“Been phenomenal. The interest has quadrupled,” said Vocatura.

He has a high inventory of sports cards and jerseys, but lately he’s noticing Pokémon cards are flying off the shelves.

On Friday, Target announced that it will no longer sell Pokémon or any sports trading cards in its physical locations following a parking lot brawl last week in Wisconsin.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14,” Target wrote.

Fights about these cards are happening across the country.

“Those retail products sell for low at the store, but you can sell high on eBay, and that’s what drove the craziness at these stores so they took them off the shelves,” said Vocatura.

Johnny Matthews says he’s been collecting trading cards since he was a kid.

“[Cards are] good for $100. And depending on what goes on, you can 3x, 4x, 5x,” Matthews.

Since the pandemic began, retailers say trading cards have surged in popularity. Especially Pokémon, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

“Even at Target, I’ve bought Pokemon boxes and then resold it because I know they can resell,” said Matthews.

Vocatura still has some Pokemon cards left to sell, and is saddened by what has transpired.

“For me, it’s really frustrating because what I hate to see is kids who used to go to Target to buy packs of cards for $10. can’t do that anymore.”

Target says they will continue to sell trading cards online.