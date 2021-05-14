AGAWAM (CBS) – The rush of rollercoasters and giggles of children returning to amusement parks. Six Flags New England in Agawam is reopening to the public on Saturday after being shuttered for 13 months due to the pandemic.

It’s a long awaited treat for the Fabin family of Northampton. “We’re just happy rides are back up and running,” said Andrew Fabin as he watches his two young sons interact with Bugs Bunny from a distance. “It seems like every day was a rainy day when they’re stuck inside, so it’s great to be out here.”

At every turn, guests are reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet. Signs are on display, telling people to socially distance and to wash their hands.

Even though a face covering is required throughout the park, you can’t mask the joy the kids feel to simply have fun again.

“I’m excited,” said 10-year-old Owen Whang of New Haven, CT. “We feel really happy because we have a lot of great memories at this place.”

Getting into Six Flags is a bit different, too. Guests will be required to buy tickets online, answer a COVID-19 questionnaire and agree to the park’s mask mandate.

“As you enter you’ll go through a temperature screening and a security check,” said Six Flags New England’s Public Relations Manager, Jennifer McGrath. “Once you’re in the park, we take care of everything else.”

You’ll notice a new normal navigating through the amusement park. Staff are constantly cleaning, hand sanitizer is available at every turn and plexiglass partitions separating the face-painters from the kids.

“I think we’ve realized everything’s a bit different nowadays and so we have to roll with the punches that come our way and be a little more patient,” said Fabin.

The feeling of amazement and overwhelming joy isn’t that much different.

“There’s nothing better than screaming on a rollercoaster going 77-miles per hour – getting out all that anxious energy we all have had, especially for the kids,” said McGrath.