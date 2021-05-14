LUDLOW (CBS) – A Springfield man is being charged with three different violations after crashing his car into the Ludlow Civil War Soldiers monument and toppling it over.
At around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the area of Center Street and Church Street after a report of a crash. Investigators say 37-year-old Cyrus Fisher was driving on Center Street with a 35-year-old female passenger when he went off the road. He then crossed the southbound lanes and hit the memorial.
The impact destroyed the cast iron fence surrounding the monument, and it also knocked over the monument.
According to Ludlow Police, both Fisher and the female passenger were taken to Baystate Medical Center with “injuries that are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.” Fisher will be cited for speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation.
A part of the fence also went into the air after the collision, hitting another car. No one was hurt in that vehicle.
The Soldier’s Monument was first erected by the Town of Ludlow in 1867. Ludlow Veterans Services says it plans to restore the monument to its original form.