JAMESTOWN, R.I. (CBS) — This is not your typical property listing: Two Rhode Island lighthouses are being put on the market by the United States government.
One is the 64-foot high Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown, built in 1856. The other is the Watch Hill Lighthouse in Westerly, which is 45 feet high and built one year earlier. The Department of Homeland Security says they are no longer needed, so the property will be made available – at no cost.
But here's the catch: bids must come from federal of state agencies, nonprofit corporations, educational agencies or from parks or recreational entities.
Letters of interest must be submitted within 60 days with the U.S. General Services Administration in Boston.