BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will face the New England Patriots for the first time ever during the 2021 season. It was all anyone was talking about during the day-long NFL schedule release extravaganza on Wednesday, and now, Tom Brady himself has shared his thoughts on the matchup of the millennium.
And in true Brady fashion, it’s a pretty funny thought.
Brady took to Twitter to comment on the upcoming showdown against his former team, sending out this gem Thursday morning.
It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends 😬 https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021
It has been a while since Brady was in high school or college, but it’s hard to forget those jitters when the two worlds collide for the first time. Usually it works out pretty well, since it’s pretty hard not to have fun during college.
But on the football field? Well chances are not everyone is going to want to just go out there and have fun. But it should make for one heck of a football game.