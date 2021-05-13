BOSTON (CBS) – With COVID health metrics continuing to improve in Massachusetts, Shaw’s and Star Market customers will be able to return to a bit more normalcy as they do their shopping.
The parent company for the chain of grocery stores said Massachusetts locations are removing one-way aisle markers that were put in place at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
The store said it made the decision due to the high percentage of Massachusetts residents who have received the COVID vaccine, as well as mandates beginning to be eased.
Social distancing markers at the checkout and service counters will remain in place.