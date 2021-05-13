Tom Brady Shares A Rather Funny Thought On His Upcoming Game Against PatriotsTom Brady has now shared his thoughts on this season's matchup with the Patriots, and in true Brady fashion, it's pretty hilarious.

Bruins-Capitals Full First-Round Playoff Schedule Announced By NHLThe NHL has at long last released a first-round playoff schedule for the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

It Seems Like The NFL Thinks The Patriots Will Be Bad Again In 2021The reason that the NFL scheduled the Buccaneers-Patriots so early in the year is certainly interesting.

Danny Ainge Backs Brad Stevens, But Says There Will Be Changes This OffseasonDanny Ainge said there will be changes to the Boston Celtics this offseason, but it doesn't sound like they'll be as drastic as many are shouting for.

Tom Brady Might Set NFL's All-Time Passing Record Against Patriots In FoxboroTom Brady's trip to Foxboro as a visitor will be historic in and of itself. But he also could set some NFL history that day, too.