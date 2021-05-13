BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown’s wrist surgery was a success, and the Celtics guard will reportedly be back to doing the things that professional basketball players do in three months.
That comes via the Celtics, by way of The Athletic’s Sham Charania. With that timeline, Brown should be good to go in time for Celtics training camp ahead of next season.READ MORE: Tom Brady Sr. Is Talking Trash About The Buccaneers-Patriots Game
The team announced earlier this week that Brown would be out the remainder of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist, a disappointing end to Brown’s All-Star season. Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge said Thursday morning that Brown had been dealing with the injury for some time, but further testing earlier this week showed a ligament tear.
Brown appeared to be in good spirits Wednesday night shortly after his surgery, sharing a picture of himself giving a thumb’s up.READ MORE: Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Visiting Patriots
MORE NEWS: Charlie Coyle Ready To Return, Ondrej Kase Ruled Out For Game 1 Vs. Capitals
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 13, 2021
Brown had a career year for Boston, averaging 24.8 points to go with 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also shot a career-best 48 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range over his 58 games.