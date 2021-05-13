BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are gearing up for their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, and they’re getting a good idea of the team they’ll send out onto the ice on Saturday night for Game 1.
Third-line center-turned-winger Charlie Coyle participated in Thursday's practice, and head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the 29-year-old will be good to go for Game 1.
“Coyle missed some time but looked good today. Should be ready to go,” Cassidy said.

Coyle missed the final four games of the Bruins’ season with an upper-body injury, though Cassidy expressed confidence throughout that absence that Coyle would be fine for the start of the playoffs.
Coyle had no goals and two assists with a minus-1 rating in six games played against Washington this year.
On the other end of the spectrum, winger Ondrej Kase has been ruled out for Saturday’s Game 1, and the Bruins will be in “wait-and-see” mode with him.
"Not skating with us, not skating with the taxi squad," Cassidy said. "Until we have something more, that's how he'll be classified. So he will not be available for Game 1, and we'll just see where he goes from there."
Kase returned to action last week against the Islanders, his first game since suffering a concussion on Jan. 16. But he lasted just two periods in his return due to what Cassidy later deemed as conditioning issues.