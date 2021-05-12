BOSTON (CBS) – About 15% of people in the U.S. have tried an herbal or dietary supplement to lose weight. But a new analysis finds there is little evidence to suggest they actually work.
Australian scientists reviewed more than 120 trials involving more than 10,000 participants and a range of pills, powders, and liquids claiming to help people lose weight.
Products such as ephedra, licorice root, African mango, and East Indian Globe thistle. They found that none of them resulted in clinically significant weight loss compared to placebo.
Larger, more rigorous studies are needed but in the meantime, the key to long-term weight loss is learning how to eat right.