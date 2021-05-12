(MARE) – Heily is a bright and engaging young girl of Hispanic descent. Heily is very creative and able to express herself well. She likes being creative, doing arts/crafts, dying her hair with hair paint, baking and listening to music. Heily also enjoys being out in her community. She also loves animals and is very caring towards them. She is a personable child who cares deeply about the people in her life. She is able to build strong connections with both the peers and adults in her life. Heily does well in school and enjoys being in the classroom setting.

Legally freed for adoption, Heily will do best with a local family who can keep her in contact with her siblings and those she is close with. Heily will thrive in a two-parent family that is structured, energetic, and can give her the attention and support that she needs. A family with either much older children or no other children in the home would be best for Heily. She may also benefit from having a visiting resource.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.