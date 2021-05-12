Celtics Essentially Seal Their Fate As Play-In TeamThe Celtics still had a chance to avoid the play-in tournament with a win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. That chance is all but gone now after yet another disappointing defeat.

Patriots Won't Be Playing In London In 2021As part of what is apparently a day-long slow leak of schedule information, the NFL announced the participants for the two London games this year.

Jeremy Swayman Will Officially Be Tuukka Rask's Backup For PlayoffsOn Tuesday night, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed what most people had assumed for several weeks: Jeremy Swayman will be on Boston's playoff roster.

Report: Patriots Will Host Tom Brady, Buccaneers In Week 4 On Sunday Night FootballTom Brady's return to New England is the most anticipated game of the 2021 NFL season. It will reportedly take place early in the campaign.

Patriots Host Miami Dolphins In Week 1 Of 2021 NFL SeasonWe don't know the full 2021 Patriots schedule just yet, but we know how New England will start the season.