BOSTON (CBS) — Boston-based company Regent has created what it calls the world’s first “seaglider.” The all-electric vehicle is a cross between a boat and an airplane.
It can travel up to 180 mph, never flying higher than a wingspan above the water.READ MORE: Needham Schools Will 'Absolutely Require' COVID Vaccinations, Once FDA Fully Approves Them
Both the creators studied at MIT.
Billionaire Mark Cuban is one of the investors behind the seaglider.READ MORE: Watch Live @ 11: Gov. Charlie Baker To Tour Moderna Facility, Update On COVID Vaccines In Mass.
“The efficiency of coastal transportation will be 100x greater with REGENT. There is no other way to describe it,” he said in a statement. “The idea of having to get between 2 coastal points is always stress inducing. Regent changes all that and makes it fast and easy.”
Regent said it has almost half a billion dollars in orders from airlines and ferry companies. The seaglider should start carrying passengers by 2025.MORE NEWS: Police Seek Driver In Worcester Hit-And-Run That Injured 11-Year-Old Boy